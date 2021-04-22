Venezuelan activist describes claims that members of her community are responsible for rise in cases as irresponsible

A Venezuelan activist describes as irresponsible claims that members of her community are responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases locally.

Andreina Briceno of Lacasita Hispanic Cultural Centre says she does not believe this is true

She says Venezuelans living here are as afraid of the deadly virus as any other citizen.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Ms. Briceno said COVID-19 should not be used to divide.

She dismissed the claim of the community being responsible for the spike. The health authorities have also dismissed a link between Venezuelan migrants and the COVID spike saying that gatherings at Easter and pandemic fatigue were also factors.