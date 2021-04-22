Reports of lack of COVID compliance at some vaccination sites

Head of the Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stuart

There are reports of a lack of COVID compliance at some of the vaccination sites.

However Head of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart tells us, he is not aware the program was underway.

Mr. Stuart also tells of over 3000 individuals listed for this weekend, he fears the crowds may be too large.

Mr. Stuart says, he expects that proper sanitization and social distancing will be adhered to.

He warns that failure to uphold the regulations will result in the removal of his members.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced new vaccinations locations, in St Helena, Morvant, Carenage and Tacarigua.