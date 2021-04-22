Taxi drivers says COVID-19 reintroduced restrictions is vexing

Head of the Taxi Drivers Network, Adrian Acosta

Head of the Taxi Drivers Network Adrian Acosta says the situation is vexing.

He says now that public servants will be on rotation again, a deeper hole is likely in the pockets of those who provide transport.

Mr. Acosta believes the plight of the taxi drivers is being ignored.

He says several requests for dialogue before decisions are made regarding transport but nothing has changed.

As of midnight last night some familiar measures were returned as the authorities try to deal with climbing numbers of infections and deaths.

Among the measures in effect, public servants have returned to a rotation system at 50 percent to reduce the number of people at government offices at any given time.

The Minister of Health said this would take tens of thousands of people off the work and transport grid.

Terrence Deyalsingh said office spread is a main contributor to the infection numbers.