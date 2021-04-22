I955 FM


Maxi Taxi drivers reeling under pressures of COVID-19

Posted on April 22, 2021
Maxi Taxi drivers and operators are reeling under the pressures of COVID-19.

They believe the re-introduced measures are likely to make things worse.

President of the Maxi Taxi Drivers Association of Trinidad and Tobago Eon Hewitt says families are also feeling the effects.

Mr. Hewitt tells Newscenter 5 drivers barely survived the first round of restrictions.

He is calling on the Finance Minister to lend assistance.

He says there are bills to be paid but income is tight.

