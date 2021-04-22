CoP says his officers will enforce COVID-19 restrictions

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says his officers will enforce the re-introduced COVID-19 restrictions.
This morning Commissioner Griffith said a lot more can be done to improve adherence to the restrictions.
Yesterday Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh announced that the authorities have decided to re-impose some measures.
New National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also said a police team will be established to ensure adherence.
At a news conference earlier Commissioner Griffith said there will be increased monitoring by his officers.
The commissioner also said he intends to pay close attention to some bars.
