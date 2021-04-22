I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CoP says his officers will enforce COVID-19 restrictions

Posted on April 22, 2021 by admin
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says his officers will enforce the re-introduced COVID-19 restrictions.

This morning Commissioner Griffith said a lot more can be done to improve adherence to the restrictions.

Yesterday Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh announced that the authorities have decided to re-impose some measures.

New National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also said a police team will be established to ensure adherence.

At a news conference earlier Commissioner Griffith said there will be increased monitoring by his officers.

The commissioner also said he intends to pay close attention to some bars.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *