Change in portfolios for three government Ministers

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Three changes in portfolio in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The minor Cabinet reshuffle follows the sudden death of Energy Minister Senator Franklyn Khan.

Prime Minister Rowley has removed Stuart Young as National Security Minister and has given him the energy portfolio.

Franklyn Khan died at his home last Saturday morning.

It is believed he died of a heart attack but there has been no official statement regarding the actual cause.

Yesterday a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr. Rowley, who is in isolation as a result of having contracted the coronavirus, had advised President Paula-Mae Weekes of the changes to be made in the Cabinet.

It said in addition Minister Young would also perform the duties as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister Young will be replaced as National Security Minister by Fitzgerald Hinds, the Minister of Youth Development and National Service.

The Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Foster Cummings, has been appointed Minister of Youth Development and National Service.

But Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar finds the appointment of Mr. Hinds to the post of national security as laughable.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar last night said simple legislation to make reality the use of pepper spray is yet to be brought to the Parliament.

She is hoping the new National Security Minister would do better.

The leader of the Opposition was speaking during her party’s Monday night forum.