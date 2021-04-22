PAHO says misinformation being circulated about COVID vaccines

PAHO Regional Director, Dr. Carissa Ettienne

The Pan American Health Organisation says there is misinformation being circulated about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Regional Director Dr. Carissa Ettienne says it is one of the most serious concerns to public health at this time.

Her comments follow skepticism internationally about suspected side effects of the vaccines.

In Trinidad and Tobago there have been questions surrounding the recent deaths of 2 men, one of them the Minister of Energy, Franklyn Khan.

Both Minister Khan and Mr. Ijaz Hanniff died within days of taking the vaccine.

Health authorities have said there is no connection between their deaths and the vaccine.

Speaking at COVID-19 media briefing yesterday Dr. Ettienne insisted the vaccines are safe.

Dr. Ettienne also said her organisation is continuing to monitor vaccine usage.

Dr. Etienne also advised people to confirm information from verified sources before sharing with others.