A drug bust on Kings Wharf in San Fernando.

Customs and excise officials are currently on the scene.

Reports say the find was made when Acting Customs Officer-2 Mohammed and others were patrolling the waters off the Pt. Fortin coastline at around 5 o’clock this morning.

The officers observed a boat with three persons on board.

Newscenter 5 understands the lawmen stopped the vessel and began a search.

They are reported to have found some fuel containers with 32 rectangular shaped packets.

Further checks were made and one of the packets was found to contain plant like material resembling marijuana.

Another one contained a powder like substance resembling cocaine.

The 3 persons were arrested and taken to the San Fernando Wharf where further enquiries are ongoing.