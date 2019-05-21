Vehicular smash up claims the life of 41-year-old man

A 41-year-old man is killed in a vehicular smash up between a car and pick up truck.
The victim is Rudra Sookdeo.
According to reports the crash occurred along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the Food Basket Supermarket shortly after 3 o’ clock yesterday morning.
It is said the driver of the Navara was heading east when one of his tyres blew out causing him to lose control and swerve.
The vehicle reportedly crossed the median and collided head-on with Mr. Sookdeo’s grey Honda Civic, killing him instantly.
Fire officers had to use the jaws-of-life to retrieve Mr. Sookdeo’s body.
The 30-year-old driver of the Navara, was taken to hospital suffering with chest pains.
Police are probing the incident.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.