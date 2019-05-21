Vehicular smash up claims the life of 41-year-old man

A 41-year-old man is killed in a vehicular smash up between a car and pick up truck.

The victim is Rudra Sookdeo.

According to reports the crash occurred along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the Food Basket Supermarket shortly after 3 o’ clock yesterday morning.

It is said the driver of the Navara was heading east when one of his tyres blew out causing him to lose control and swerve.

The vehicle reportedly crossed the median and collided head-on with Mr. Sookdeo’s grey Honda Civic, killing him instantly.

Fire officers had to use the jaws-of-life to retrieve Mr. Sookdeo’s body.

The 30-year-old driver of the Navara, was taken to hospital suffering with chest pains.

Police are probing the incident.