Education Minister expects report today on alleged cheating incidents during CSEC math exam

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is today expecting a report on the alleged cheating incidents during the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council test in Port of Spain.

A video clip, recorded by one of the students at the Tranquility Government Secondary School Center, was released, showing what appear to be cheating by some, and the use of cellular phones.

Following the release, some students have been calling for a ‘re-do’ of the math examination.

Yesterday Minister Anthony Garcia said even though a probe is ongoing, it is clear all was not well at the center.

The Minister said he too has been hearing that some of the officials assigned to examination centers, never showed up.

The Ministry of Education has already fired some invigilators and supervisors of the examination, after the release of the footage.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 the Minister said the Caribbean Examination Council in Barbados, and not his Ministry, will have to decide if the test has to be redone.