Education Minister expects report today on alleged cheating incidents during CSEC math exam

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is today expecting a report on the alleged cheating incidents during the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council test in Port of Spain.
A video clip, recorded by one of the students at the Tranquility Government Secondary School Center, was released, showing what appear to be cheating by some, and the use of cellular phones.
Following the release, some students have been calling for a ‘re-do’ of the math examination.
Yesterday Minister Anthony Garcia said even though a probe is ongoing, it is clear all was not well at the center.
The Minister said he too has been hearing that some of the officials assigned to examination centers, never showed up.
The Ministry of Education has already fired some invigilators and supervisors of the examination, after the release of the footage.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 the Minister said the Caribbean Examination Council in Barbados, and not his Ministry, will have to decide if the test has to be redone.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.