AG: No major victory in Malcolm Jones matter

Attorney General Faris al Rawi says the ruling by the Privy Council on the Malcolm Jones matter is said to be no major victory.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday Mr. al Rawi shed some light on the development.
Mr. Maharaj was seeking disclosure of two witness statements that were filed in arbitration proceedings between Petrotrin and World GTL INC and World GTL St. Lucia Ltd.
The contents of those statements, from Petrotrin employees were taken into consideration by Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson when he advised the People’s National Movement government in October 2015 that the case against Mr. Jones should be discontinued.
Mr. al Rawi said it is not what it seems.
But even before that advice from Mr. Nelson was received, government publicly stated that the claim against Mr. Jones was headed in the direction of being dropped.
