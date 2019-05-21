I955 FM


Transgender woman fatally shot in Texas

Posted on May 21, 2019 by newscenter5

muhlaysia-bookerA transgender woman has been fatally shot in Dallas, Texas.

 

23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker was found dead on a street on Saturday morning, and police are investigating the case as “homicidal violence”.

 

Police said it is unclear if her shooting was a hate crime or motivated by retaliation.

 

Last month, Ms. Booker was assaulted during a traffic accident, which was filmed and shared on social media.

 

Dallas Police have declined to comment on whether she received any death threats before this latest shooting.

 

They added that there is no evidence linking her murder to Edward Thomas, a 29-year-old man who was charged with assault against her in April.

