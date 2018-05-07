Vehicular accident in east Trinidad takes the life of a 6-year-old

A vehicular accident in east Trinidad leaves a 6-year-old dead and his mother and younger sibling in critical condition at hospital.

Daniel Black died in the crash which occurred at around 1 o’clock yesterday morning.

His mother Kema Black and younger sibling Levi Black are hospitalised.

The accident occured on the Eastern Main Road in Guaico near Turure Junction.

Reports say the family was travelling in a Tiida motor car heading east when the smash up occurred.

The Tiida is said to have collided with an Elantra heading in the oppositie direction.

They lived at #2 Guys Cottage, Carnbee Tobago.

The driver of the Elantra is said to be from Arouca and was assisting police with their investigations.