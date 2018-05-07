Vehicular accident in east Trinidad takes the life of a 6-year-old

A vehicular accident in east Trinidad leaves a 6-year-old dead and his mother and younger sibling in critical condition at hospital.
Daniel Black died in the crash which occurred at around 1 o’clock yesterday morning.
His mother Kema Black and younger sibling Levi Black are hospitalised.
The accident occured on the Eastern Main Road in Guaico near Turure Junction.
Reports say the family was travelling in a Tiida motor car heading east when the smash up occurred.
The Tiida is said to have collided with an Elantra heading in the oppositie direction.
They lived at #2 Guys Cottage, Carnbee Tobago.
The driver of the Elantra is said to be from Arouca and was assisting police with their investigations.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.