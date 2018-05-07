Chief Justice Ivor Archie describes his mother as an unsung hero

The Chief Justice says his late mother, Moulda Archie was an unsung hero.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie paid respects to his mother on Saturday during a farewell service for her, at the Scarborough Evangelical Church.

President Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, former President Anthony Carmona, Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack, former THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles, inclusive of a number of judges and members of the judiciary were all in attendance.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who was also a history student of the late Mrs. Archie, at the Bishop’s High School said, she lived a life of sacrifice.

The Chief Justice returned to the country one week before his six week vacation out of the jurisdiction was scheduled to end to attend his mothers funeral.