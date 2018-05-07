I955 FM


Chief Justice Ivor Archie describes his mother as an unsung hero

Posted on May 7, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-29The Chief Justice says his late mother, Moulda Archie was an unsung hero.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie paid respects to his mother on Saturday during a farewell service for her, at the Scarborough Evangelical Church.

President Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, former President Anthony Carmona, Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack, former THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles, inclusive of a number of judges and members of the judiciary were all in attendance.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who was also a history student of the late Mrs. Archie, at the Bishop’s High School said, she lived a life of sacrifice.

The Chief Justice returned to the country one week before his six week vacation out of the jurisdiction was scheduled to end to attend his mothers funeral.

