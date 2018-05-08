Acting Attorney General, Stuart Young under fire after claiming that some lawyers facilitate gang leaders

The Acting Attorney General Stuart Young comes under fire for claiming some lawyers are facility gang leaders.

Seven senior attorneys are not pleased with the statement, which was made in the parliament last Friday.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the Seven Silk, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Osbourne Charles, Israel Khan, Pamela Elder, Gilbert Peterson, Ernest H. Koylass and Sophia Chote said they “deprecate” the statements made by Mr. Young

The attorneys are saying if Mr. Young is aware of such practices, he ought to have exercised restraint and allow law enforcement to perform their duties without hindrance.

They are calling on the Member of Parliament to apologise to practitioners at the Criminal Bar.

The lawyers say they are now “gravely concerned that these disclosures have the potential of prejudicing such investigations and possible prosecutions.”

They said, via the statement, that many young criminal practitioners perform Yeoman Service in the Criminal Justice System.

According to the attorneys the lawyers attend police stations at all hours of the day and night and work long, arduous hours to ensure that the wheels of justice continue to turn.