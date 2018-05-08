A deadly shooting in Diego Martin.

The names of the dead are given as Jabari Goodridge and Adrian Charles, also known as Blackie.

Mr. Charles died at hospital while the body of Mr. Goodridge was found in nearby bushes at the scene.

Initial reports are saying at around 8:20 last evening gunmen opened fire on a group of persons on Hilaire Street in Diego Martin.

It is reported that a total of seven persons were hit.

The wounded were taken to hospital.

It is believed the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting which claimed the lives of two men in Morne Coco last week.