Environmentalist, Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh arrested

Environmentalist, Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh is arrested after standing in solidarity with vendors of the Arima Market, protesting the closure of the facility.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

It is not yet known if Dr. Kublalsingh has been released or if he remains in police custody.

Yesterday, the Arima Borough Corporation closed the facility due to a rat and roach infestation and ordered the market be cleaned.

However, dozens of vendors protested outside the market after they met locked gates.

Dr. Kublalsingh took issue with the move.

In a statement, Mayor Lisa Morris Julian said Dr. Kublalsingh attempted to prevent sanitation workers from cleaning the market and had to be forcibly removed.

Before his arrest, Dr. Kublalsingh, on behalf of the vendors, called for an immediate meeting and accused the borough corporation of taking a highhanded approach.

However, Mayor Morris Julian responded saying the closure of the market was in the best interest of the vendors and customers.

The Arima Mayor also said the market had not been washed since February and will be re-opened on Wednesday following the necessary cleaning.