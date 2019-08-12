I955 FM


Valencia man shot dead in Morvant

August 12, 2019

He is identified as 45-year-old John Romero.

 

Reports say the incident took place in the vicinity of the Fernandes Industrial Compound in Morvant around 7:40 yesterday morning.

 

Residents say they awoke to find Mr. Romero suffering from gunshot wounds about his body.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

