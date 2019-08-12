I955 FM


Doubles vendor shot and killed in Curepe

Posted on August 12, 2019 by newscenter5

sauce1A doubles vendor is shot and killed in Curepe.

 

He has been identified as Shazad Mannick.

 

Reports say the incident took place at the corner of the street that hosts the Green Band Maxi Stand and the Southern Main Road around 10:15 Saturday night.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Mannick was in the middle of plying his trade to a group of large customers when a car pulled along side the stall and two assailants opened fire using high-powered rifles.

 

Patrons at the stall were seen scampering for safety as the shots rang out.

 

Mr. Mannick was hit several times about his upper body.

 

He was rushed to hospital where he died on arrival.

 

During the incident a female was shot in her mouth and was also taken to hospital where she remains warded in a stable condition.

 

Investigations are underway.

