Minister of Public Administration and 4 others expected to be charged

Minister of Public Administration, Marlene McDonald and 4 others are expected to be charged.

Newscenter 5 understands the Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed police to charge the Minister.

In a statement this morning, the TTPS said the DPP ordered Ms. McDonald, her husband Michael Carew, Victor Mc Eachrane, Wayne Anthony and Edgar Zephrine be charged with several offences of Conspiracy to Defraud the Government and Money Laundering.

Ms. McDonald faces an additional charge of Misbehavior in Public Office.

The TTPS said the 5 accused are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate this morning.

They were arrested last Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is expected to fire Ms. McDonald.

In a statement, the Communications Ministry says government has been reliably informed that Ms. McDonald will be charged.

It says based on this latest development Dr. Rowley will be advising the President of the Republic to revoke McDonald’s appointment as Minister of Public Administration.

It says a new Minister of Public Administration will be announced.

Yesterday Dr. Rowley assured the public he would make a decision on Ms. McDonald once she has been charged.

Dr. Rowley was speaking on the Take 2 program on i95.5fm yesterday.