Allyson West now Minister of Public Administration

Allyson West is now the Minister of Public Administration, replacing Marlene Mc Donald.

A release from the Ministry of Communications says Senator West will continue to hold the position of Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

The release also says Garvin Simonette’s appointment as a Senator has been revoked, and Foster Cummings is back as a Government Senator.

Mr. Cummings was removed to make way for Donna Cox who is now the Minister of Communications.

It also says Laventille East Morvant MP, Adrian Leonce is now the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

Mr. Leonce has never held a post in the government four years after he was elected MP.