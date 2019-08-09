I955 FM


THA responds to persons who applied for housing

Posted on August 9, 2019

hqdefaultThe THA responds to the over seven thousand persons who have applied for housing at the Division of Settlements in Tobago.

 

Secretary Clarence Jacob says efforts are being made to develop more housing plots across the island.

 

He said Courland Estate Land Development and Belle Garden Phase 2 Development are just some of the service lots.

 

Riseland and Adelphi Housing Developments are also on the cards.

