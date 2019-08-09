Over $2M in marijuana seized in Anti-Crime Exercise in east Trinidad

Marijuana with a street value of over 2 million dollars is seized in an Anti-Crime Exercise in the Eastern Division.

Police say they found 246 kilograms of marijuana in the Mayaro policing district on Wednesday.

The exercise was spearheaded by Snr. Supt. Andy Belfon, conducted by ASPs Doodai and Joseph and included Sgt. Rampallard of the Air Support Unit, along with officers of the Special Operations Response Team and officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, EDTF.

Acting on intelligence gathered by the SORT officers, the team proceeded to the coastal area surrounding Pt. Radix, Mayaro and conducted a search.

They say during the exercise the Air Support Team located 16 large bales of compressed marijuana in a bushy area close to the shoreline.

Officers of the EDTF were directed to the area where they took possession of the narcotics.

The drug has an estimated street value of TT $2,460,000.

Investigations are continuing.