Fixin TnT’s new initiative receiving traction says its Chairman

Posted on August 8, 2019 by newscenter5
Fixin TnT’s Chairman, Kirk Waithe

Fixin TnT’s new initiative “Hire One More Now”, is receiving traction.

 

According to its Chairman Kirk Waithe, several persons have applied and the Private Sector is lending support.

 

The program is designed to create employment for young persons who may have found themselves in trouble with the law in the past.

 

Today Mr. Waithe says this program can help curb criminal activity.

 

He says this is the best way.

 

Mr. Waithe tells Newscenter 5 a criminal psychologist is also part of the vetting process.

