Leaking pipeline at water treatment plant results in disruption of supply to residents in northwest Trinidad

A leaking pipeline at a water treatment plant results in a disrupted supply to residents in northwest Trinidad.
Via a release the Water And Sewerage Authority says customers served by the Chatham Water Treatment Plant will have an interruption in supply between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m today.
WASA says this has become necessary in order to carry out emergency repairs to a leaking 12-inch transmission main at the plant.
Areas affected include, Quarry Village, Rancho Quemado, Bennet Village, Santa Flora, Palo Seco, St. Francis Village, Erin, Los Bajos and Chatham North and South.
In addition Boodram Trace, Unity Road, Augustusville, and Southern Main Road from Cap De Ville Junction to Point Coco Ext Junction.
The authority advises that it may take up to 8 hours to normalize the scheduled pipe borne water supply to some affected areas after the plant resumes full operations.
