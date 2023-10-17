VACANCIES WITHIN FIRE & PRISONS SERVICES…

There are hundreds of vacancies within the Fire and the Prisons services

This from Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds even as he says, some posts have been filled.

Minister Hinds was responding to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein during the standing Finance Committee in the parliament yesterday.

Minister Hinds listed the number of vacant positions in the Fire Service.

He said, the fire service is running well despite the views of some.

The Minister also said, there are 771 vacant positions in the prison service.