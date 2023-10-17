THE END OF THE HEAT SEASON, SAYS TTMS…

The Trinidad and Tobago meteorological service discontinues its hot spell alert.

The TTMS explains, that as the country approaches the end of the heat season, the likelihood of extended periods of extremely high daily temperatures has significantly decreased.

The met service says, this is due to anticipated cloudy and/or rainy conditions associated with wet weather meteorological features over the coming days.

It says, as such the daily temperatures are forecast to be warm as usual for the rest of October. Nevertheless, the TTMS is still advising persons to stay hydrated, and continue to monitor the weather conditions.