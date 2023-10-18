A FATAL POLICE SHOOTING IN SAN JUAN…THE DECEASED A SUSPECTED BANDIT…

A suspected car thief is shot dead by police in San Juan.

The dead man has not been identified.

Reports say the incident took place near the Croisee at around 6:30 last evening.

News Centre Five understands two men in dark clothing, with their faces covered and armed with a gun, robbed a man of his grey Nissan Wing Road vehicle.

During the incident, the assailants dealt the man several blows about his body.

The vehicle was later intercepted at the Croisee.

When the officers pursued the stolen vehicle, the

occupants are reported to have opened fire on the officers.

They returned fire hitting the two men.

After the shooting ceased, the two suspects were conveyed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.





One suspect succumbed to his wounds last night.

The other suspect, who is said to be 18 years old, is receiving medical treatment.

The officers also recovered one firearm at the scene of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.