T&T GETS THE GO HEAD TO PAY VENEZUELA FOR NATURAL GAS FROM THE DRAGON FIELD…

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young

The United States gives Trinidad and Tobago the go ahead to pay Venezuela in cash for the natural gas extracted from the dragon field.

During a news conference yesterday, Energy Minister Stuart Young said, the U.S. government has approved an amendment to the license granted in January for the joint development of the field.

The Minister said, the talks are continuing with Venezuela.

Minister Young sees this as significant and the result of negotiations and hard work, even in the face of criticisms.

The Minister also sought to clarify what was signed in Venezuela last month and the need for confidentiality then.