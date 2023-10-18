TWO ADULTS IN CUSTODY AFTER TWO CHILDREN FOUND ABANDONED…

Two adults are now assisting police with investigations into the possible child negligence.

Two toddlers were found alone in an abandoned building in D’Abadie on Monday night.

Police constables French and Hannaway were on Samaan Drive, near Jordan Trace when they saw two children on the pavement.

The officers estimated that the children may be about three years old, and one of the children was said, to be naked.

The officers noticed the children walking into the structure and they followed.

They are said, to have called out for adults but no one responded.

The children were then seen in a room of the building.

There was no one around until later at around 9 pm.

The children were taken to the Maloney police station.

The child protection unit of the police service was notified.

On a return to the structure, the officers found a couple in the abandoned structure.

The two adults were detained and will be questioned.

The children were also taken for medical attention at the Arima hospital.

