CAISO EXPRESSES CONCERNS, IN THE WAY THE MEDIA REPORTS STORIES ON THE LGBTQI+…

Posted on October 18, 2023 by admin

The way the media report stories involving LGBTQI+ is highlighted by civil society organization, Caiso, as a concern.

This as Caiso expresses condolences to the friends and family of Marvin “goldy” Joseph.

His body was found with multiple stab wounds by joggers on chancellor hill on Sunday.

The feminist civil society organization says, it is saddened at the loss and hopes for due process and, for the rule of law to be upheld in this matter.

In a release Caiso also calls on media to be mindful, of sensational headlines regarding news stories that may include an LGBTQI+ person or someone perceived to be a member of the community.

