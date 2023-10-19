TEVIE ANN RAYMOND EXPELLED FROM THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM…

Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Trevie-Ann Raymond has been expelled from school, after a video captured her verbally abusing her teacher in the classroom.

The incident occurred at the Siparia East Secondary School.

Her mother Cherry Ann Raymond last week said, she was at her wits end in dealing with the girl.

A letter signed by the Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly, dated October 16th 2023 was issued to the parent of the girl.

It listed that the principal of the school initially suspended Trevie-Ann for disruptive and unruly behaviour, use of obscene language towards a teacher, issuance of verbal threats, use of aggressive intimidating behaviour towards a teacher, and gross disrespect towards authority.

The letter said, the Minister of Education was made aware of the principal’s action.

Dr. Dolly wrote in the letter that because of the gravity and severity of what took place Trevie-Ann is now expelled.

She said her order is final.