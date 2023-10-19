GRIDLOCK TRAFFIC IN THE CAPITAL…

Hours of gridlock in and around the capital city of Port of Spain, caused by heavy rains and floods.

Thousands of people spent yesterday afternoon stuck in their vehicles around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain and other parts, trying to get home.

Woodbrook, St. James, Maraval and downtown Port of Spain were under water and commuters unable to move.

The floods cause massive gridlock as motorists and those depending on public transport, were stuck for hours on the roadways.

Taxi drivers in the capital said, it was hard for them to work their routes, and there have been complaints about of lack of police officers on the roads.

The Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, was forced to open the priority bus route after six pm to other vehicles.

The Minister said, what was seen yesterday is not uncommon.

The Minister insisted, last night steps are being taken to minimize the flooding incidents in and around Port of Spain.

He said, while the city has evolved but the infrastructure has not kept up with the changes.