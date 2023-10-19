RIC TO DELIVER VERDICT TODAY ON ELECTRICTY RATES…

The public will know today, the Regulated Industries Commission’s final determination for the electricity transmission and distribution sector.

The RIC has been reviewing the electricity rates, and engaged in a number of public consultations on the matter.

The statutory body has proposed an increase in rates.

However, it has not yet made a decision.

More are expected to be revealed this morning, by the RIC at a media conference carded for the Hilton Hotel.

The RIC regulates, the delivery of services by the water and sewerage authority and the Trinidad and Tobago electricity.

A release says, it is an independent, statutory body established to ensure the promotion of the highest quality of utility services, at fair and reasonable rates.