ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AFTER 55 MILLION DOLLAR SPEND D.P.P. REFUSED TO OCCUPY BUILDING…

More than 55 million dollars is spent on a building to house the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The building was never occupied by the DPP and his staff.

They were not pleased with the security measures and fittings implemented at the building located on Park Street in Port of Spain.

Attorney General Reginald Amour yesterday, told the standing finance committee of the parliament the tax payers spent the money on rent, electricity bills and renovations.

Barataria San Juan MP Saddam Hosein, asked about the status of the relocation during the committee meeting.

Mr. Amour said, consideration is now being given to temporary accommodation for some of the DPP’s staff.

He said, the DPP will remain in the Winsure building and additional staff will hopefully be moved.