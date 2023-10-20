CARICOM CANADA SUMMIT COMES TO AN END…IT IS DEEMED A SUCCESS.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley makes a request for help from his Canadian counterpart, as he admits the crime situation in Caricom had worsened.

Dr. Rowley met on Wednesday with Justin Trudeau at the beginning of the Canada Caricom summit in Ottawa, Canada.

The Prime Minister sought Canada’s assistance in the area of police training, to achieve effective policing; in securing small craft to patrol the coastal areas; and for improved cyber security.

As he addressed the summit he said, he was sorry to report that in the Caricom region there is a worsening violent crime situation.

Dr. Rowley said, there is need for improved training and more effective policing, and this is an area Canada can help with, as its management of policing is something quite significant.

Dr. Rowley said, that the criminal element engaged in this violence using arms and ammunition, has grown its ability faster than the police have been able to cope with it.