A VICIOUS CYCLE DEVELOPING, SAYS T&T CHAMBER…

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is warning of a vicious cycle developing, where there is a decrease in disposable income.

The T&T chamber wants government and state entities to carefully review the impact of, the recommendations being addressed in the context of all citizens.

The chamber says, the series of issues includes increased fuel prices, increased electricity rates, property tax and overall inflation.

Yesterday the Regulated Industries Commission presented its recommendation for increases in electricity.

The increases range from 15% – 64%.

In a release, the chamber warns that these decisions also adversely impact companies’ ability to purchase goods and reinvest, and could lead to a further surge in crime.