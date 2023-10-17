PRICE SMART TELLS CUSTOMERS RECENT DISCREPANCIES IN REFUNDS DUE TO FLUCTUATING FOREX RATE…

Price Smart is giving the assurance, the discrepancies in their customers refunded accounts are due to foreign exchange rate fluctuation.

The company says, customers have been negatively impacted by the situation, which was reported last weekend.

Some customers of the chain have complained about fund withdrawals and refund discrepancies.

Price Smart yesterday confirmed some transactions affected its member’s credit card accounts.

According to Price Smart it was due to a technical issue in processing, which affected multiple banks and merchants outside the chain’s control, in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Bankers Association explains, that those who experienced a recent reversal of transactions on their bank card accounts, can be assured no security breaches made to their banking information.

In a release BATT says, it is aware of the reports from customers regarding a recent reversal, of transactions on their bankcard accounts at select merchants.

It says, this is not any type of fraudulent or cyber-crime activity against customers and their banking information remains secure.

BATT explains, this reversal arose as a result of a processing issue, which would have, unfortunately impacted many of the banks.

It says, its member banks are urgently working to have the matter resolved and legitimate queries are being investigated.

