HAMAS GIVEN DEADLINE TO LEAVE NORTHERN GAZA STRIP…

Israel’s order for 1.1 million civilians in the gaza strip to relocate from the north to the south within 24 hours.
This has created an atmosphere of confusion and fear in the besieged territory on the seventh day of Israel’s bombardment.
The directive came on Friday as Israel is expected to order a ground invasion, of the densely populated territory following last week’s unprecedented attack carried out on southern Israel by Hamas.
