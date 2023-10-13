GANGSTERS AND DRUG ADDICTS IN SECONDARY SCHOOLS SAYS, EDUCATION MINISTER…

Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Among the nations student population are said, to be gangsters and drug addicts.

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly says, this is a big problem within the education system.

The Minister also says, too many students are involved in such activities while others are violent, and disrespectful towards teachers.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly says, this is happening at over 20 troubled Secondary Schools across the country.

On Wednesday she said, some parents are powerless when their children exhibit these types of behaviours.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly said the girls are also getting involved in the same type of ill behavior.

She said, it might be time for a discussion on mandatory national service for repeat delinquent offenders.

She placed parents and their unruly children on notice.