A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY…A DESCRIPTIVE USED BY THE PRIME MINISTER AFTER GUN AND AMMUNITION HAUL

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley calls the haul of guns and ammunition found in the North Eastern Police Division, a threat to national security.

Dr. Rowley made the statement in the parliament yesterday, as he contributed to the dying minutes of the budget debate.

He called on the opposition, to stand with the Government on the issue of crime.

The Prime Minister applauded the police for their work.

There have been no arrests yet in connection with the arms and ammunition find in the Santa Cruz area.