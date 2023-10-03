“A REPEAT OF LAST YEAR…”SAYS MRS. PERSAD-BISSESSAR

Government’s 2023/2024 fiscal packages are being called, a repeat of last year’s and years before.
This is the view of opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In her response, following Minister of Finance Colm Imbert’s budget presentation in the lower house, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said, the document contained nothing new.
She said, Minister Imbert has manipulated the presentation of the data to his advantage. Mrs. Persad-Bissessar will deliver her full response to yesterday’s budget presentation, at the next sitting of the Parliament on Friday
