“A REPEAT OF LAST YEAR…”SAYS MRS. PERSAD-BISSESSAR

Leader of the Opposition, United National Congress, Kamla Persad Bissessar

Government’s 2023/2024 fiscal packages are being called, a repeat of last year’s and years before.

This is the view of opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In her response, following Minister of Finance Colm Imbert’s budget presentation in the lower house, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said, the document contained nothing new.

She said, Minister Imbert has manipulated the presentation of the data to his advantage. Mrs. Persad-Bissessar will deliver her full response to yesterday’s budget presentation, at the next sitting of the Parliament on Friday

