REINTRODUCTION OF SCHOOL & BOOK GRANTS…

Posted on October 3, 2023 by admin

Government reintroduces a school supplies and book grant.

Finance Minister, Colm Imbert explained, that this move is in response to the addition of new textbooks on booklists.

However, parents would have to undertake a means test to qualify

Minister Imbert also said, steps would be taken to standardized textbooks to further reduce the burden of parents having to purchase new books every year.

Mr. Imbert said, this initiative would cost $65 million dollars and assist some 65,000 needy students.

