REVENUE AUTHORITY AND PROPERTY TAX ARE COMING SAYS FINANCE MINISTER…

It is confirmed, Government will begin collecting property tax next year. Property owners and occupiers will soon receive notices, on the amounts they are required to pay.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the revelation yesterday, as he presented the national budget.

He said, the valuation division has crossed the 50% threshold of residential properties, required to give effect to the law.

He added despite the relatively low rate of the property tax, government would still ensure the most vulnerable in society are shielded from the immediate impact of the taxes.

The opposition United National Congress has been calling on the state to hold its hand on the property tax, given that citizens are still reeling from the Covid 19 pandemic, many of them who lost their jobs.

In June of this year Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, for the average person” property tax will cost $3 a day, “less than a dinner mint”.