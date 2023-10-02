RECORD SHATTERING HEAT WITHIN THE REGION….

It has been a record-shattering weekend of heat for many in the Region.

Director of the Barbados meteorological services Sabu Best says, temperatures at one monitoring station, reached heights never seen before.

He says, high temperatures, which have been magnified by tropical storm Philippe, are expected to last through tomorrow.

He’s reminding the public to take precautions to protect themselves, and their animals from the record-breaking heat.

The BMS head says, crops are also being affected due to a lack of rain, but there may be some relief soon.

According to Mr. Best people in the affected sectors need to follow the advice of the experts.