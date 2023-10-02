BUDGET DAY IS HERE…

The 2023-2024 National Budget is to be presented in the Lower House this afternoon.

As is usually the case there is speculation ahead of the presentation of the fiscal package.

Yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, the speculation over the contents would be over.

One daily newspaper has reported an increase in the minimum wage is likely.

The story said, the minimum wage would be increased by two dollars to 19 dollars and 50 cents.

General Secretary of the National Trade union center Michael Annisette says, if the minimum wage goes up by the reported two dollars, it would not be enough.

He said, yesterday if the report is true, government would have to explain what mechanism it used to arrive at the minimum wage.

Meanwhile, President of the Public Services Association, Leroy Baptiste is rejecting what has been reported.

He said, public servants have been living pay cheque to pay cheque and on borrowed funds for quite some times.

The PSA has been rejecting the government’s four percent salary increase and has legally called the proposed four percent.

Several other unions have already accepted the four percent.