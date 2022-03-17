UWI students call for consultations before fees are increased

St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies, Campus Principal, Professor Brian Copeland

The Students’ Guild at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies wants wide consultations before fees are increased.

Earlier this week Campus Principal, Professor Brian Copeland said higher fees are being contemplated as the university looks towards sustainability.

Yesterday, Guild President Corey Sandy said it was the first time he heard anything about adjustments to the tuition fees.

On the TV6 Morning Edition Program yesterday Mr. Sandy insisted the consultations must be meaningful.

Professor Copeland has said a future first draft has already been created and it looks at several realities..

He said the current challenges facing the university include budget cuts to the tune of 100 million dollars over the last 6 years.

The campus principal said a hike in fees is not off the table, particularly since they have not been touched in over 20 years.

He said when a review process is completed the public will be informed of decisions.