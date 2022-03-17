Opposition leader says PM reshuffle is a symbol of an embattled PM drowning in his own lies

Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The Opposition, United National Congress says it is not surprised by the Cabinet reshuffle but it is also not impressed.

In a release, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says it is a naked attempt by the Prime Minister to distract from what she calls scandals, which have derailed his already collapsing government.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and his entire Cabinet should resign.

She says this reshuffle is a symbol of an embattled Prime Minister drowning in his own lies and evident misdeeds.

She adds this desperate action by Dr. Rowley will not deceive the citizens.