Faris Al Rawi is removed as Attorney General

A Cabinet reshuffle sees the removal of Faris Al Rawi as the country’s Attorney General.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has given the portfolio to leading Senior Counsel Reginald Amour.

He took his oath at the President’s House yesterday.

Mr. Amour will be made a Senator.

Here’s more from Kevin Garcia.

And Senator Nigel Defreitas has resigned as Vice President of the Senate and has the portfolio of Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries.

Dr. Muhammed Ibrahim has been appointed Vice President of the Senate.

Meanwhile Mr. Al-Rawi issued a release saying it is with great excitement and pleasure that he accepts his new portfolio.

He says the Ministry of Local Government literally touches the lives of every citi­zen of Trinidad and Tobago in the places that they live, work, traverse and enjoy.

He adds that he has been assigned the tremendous responsibility of driving one of the major planks of government focus by ensuring the delivery of meaningful Local Government reform to ensure the betterment of the lives of the people.

In his statement, Mr. Al-Rawi thanks the Prime Minister for allowing him the privilege of leading the “radical reforms” in the Office of the Attorney General that has witnessed, among several things, the transformation of the entire judicial system.