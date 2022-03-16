Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlal

Most of the COVID-19 restrictions in Guyana have now been lifted.

Mask wearing is no longer mandatory but is still being encouraged.

People will no longer have to show proof of vaccination when entering public buildings.

However these public buildings are being advised to keep sanitizing stations.

Businesses are being encouraged to keep protocols, which would prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Regulations for public gatherings have been scrapped and places of worship can function at full capacity.

For travellers to Guyana, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlal said the protocols are still good practice.

Guyana has been seeing a decrease in COVID infections over the past weeks.